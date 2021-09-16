Sri Lankan minister quits after he threatens to kill Tamil prisoners

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India must vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka: Chidambaram
120 inmates test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha prisons; two die
-
Sri Lankan prisons minister Lohan Ratwatte resigned on Wednesday after an uproar over his alleged remarks to kill Tamil prisoners during his recent visit to a jail in the island nation's north central region.
Ratwatte, the Minister of State for Prisons Management, tendered his resignation after outrage from the Tamil political parties which sought his exit from the Cabinet and arrest over the remarks.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted Ratwatte's resignation, presidential spokesman Kingsley Ratnayake said.
Ratwatte went to the Anuradhapura prison in the country's northern central region on September 12 and allegedly forced two prisoners to kneel and threatened to kill them, according to reports.
His act prompted the Tamil parties to condemn his behaviour and call for his resignation.
We call on the government to immediately remove the state minister for prison management and have him arrested and charged after an immediate inquiry for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners in Anuradhapura on Sunday, September 12, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) tweeted.
Galen Ponnambalam, the leader of the Tamil National People's Front, also tweeted and confirmed the incident.
"The TNPF can confirm that on the evening of September, 12 the state minister for prisons had gone to the Anuradhapura prisons, summoned the Tamil political prisoners and had got two of them to kneel in front of him, he said in a tweet.
Ponnambalam said the minister had threatened to kill Tamil prisoners.
The local media reports alleged that the minister had visited the main prison in Colombo to show the gallows to a group of his friends late at night before heading to the north central town of Anuradhapura.
He was carrying his personal weapon into the prison which the prison officials said was an illegal act.
The minister's office has denied any such incident involving him.
The incident and act of the minister has also been condemned by the United Nations.
The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, said that it is the duty of the State to protect the rights of prisoners, the Colombo Gazette reported.
"In our work on prison reform and drug rehabilitation, UN Sri Lanka works to strengthen capacities to uphold the rights of all those in custody and condemns any ill treatment of prisoners," Hanaa Singer-Hamdy tweeted on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU