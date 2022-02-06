Lata didi was blessing to humanity, received immense affection from her: PM

-
-
Mourning the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that she leaves behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled, and the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.
The singing legend died on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital.
In a tweet, the prime minister said, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."
Modi said her songs brought out a variety of emotions and she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades.
"Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he said.
The prime minister also paid an emotional tribute to Mangeshkar at the start of his speech at a virtual election rally for Uttar Pradesh, saying she was a blessing to humanity.
"Lata didi has gone on a journey to 'Brahmalok' (heaven) today. The extent of her personality was not limited to the number of songs, there are many people like me who would proudly say that they had close relations with Lata didi," he said.
People from every field are expressing affection towards her and this shows the greatness of her personality, he said.
"The souls like Lata didi are a blessing that humanity receives once in centuries. The world got a new perspective of looking at India due to the voice that she gave to the music of India. Wherever you go in the world, you will definitely meet the fans of Bharat Ratna Lata ji in every generation," he said.
"She may not be with us physically today, but she will always be present among us in the form of voice and affection. Her sweet voice will always be with us, I pay tribute to Lata ji with a heavy heart," he added.
"Today I came here to talk to you people of Mathura, Bulandshahr and Agra as you have made preparations and were waiting for me. This is also a responsibility in a democracy expected from me by Lata didi," Prime Minister Modi said.
The prime minister also said he will be visiting Mumbai to pay his last respects to Mangeshkar.
A two-day state mourning will be observed on February 6 and 7. The national flag will fly at half-mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.
The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit.
