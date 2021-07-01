SSB recovers 8 Chinese drone cameras from Nepal border in Bihar, 3 held

-
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) recovered eight Chinese drone cameras from the possession of three persons at the India-Nepal border in East Champaran district, informed Bihar Police on Wednesday.
The three persons were then handed over to Bihar Police and sent to Judicial custody. The police have started an investigation.
"Eight Chinese camera drones were recovered from the possession of three people during checking by SSB at Nepal border under Kundwa Chainpur Police Station. All three people were booked and sent to judicial custody. We are probing all angles," said Naveen Chandra Jha, Superintendent of Police, East Champaran.
The incident comes in the wake of an attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu last Sunday and a subsequent alert sounded for drones.
