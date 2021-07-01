SSB recovers 8 Chinese drone cameras from Nepal border in Bihar, 3 held

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) recovered eight Chinese drone cameras from the possession of three persons at the India- border in East Champaran district, informed Police on Wednesday.

The three persons were then handed over to Police and sent to Judicial custody. The police have started an investigation.

"Eight Chinese camera drones were recovered from the possession of three people during checking by at border under Kundwa Chainpur Police Station. All three people were booked and sent to judicial custody. We are probing all angles," said Naveen Chandra Jha, Superintendent of Police, East Champaran.

The incident comes in the wake of an attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu last Sunday and a subsequent alert sounded for drones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)