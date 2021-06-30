Responsibility of big tech companies must be debated: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister on Wednesday said that issues like responsibility and accountability of the big which enjoy huge power and influence must be debated and they cannot be brushed under the carpet.

Jaishankar's comments came in the midst of growing tensions between Indian authorities and American social media giant Twitter on a range of issues including the new IT rules.

In an interactive session with former British prime minister Tony Blair at the India Global Forum, he said that a vigorous debate on big technology firms is going in India like in various parts of the world, adding nobody denies that they are "forces of progress".

"But, in a democratic society, we have to ask ourselves, big tech is there; it is in my life, very visibly in my life. You have a big presence, (but) where is the responsibility which comes with it," Jaishankar said.

"They have huge power, where is the accountability. This is again not an issue limited to India. They harvest our data as they do across the world. So you have, in a sense, the opposite of the American Revolution, which is to have representation and no taxation," he said.

He was asked about the power of technology and issues relating to it.

"These are very serious questions that need debating. I think they cannot be brushed under the carpet, saying you should not question them because then you are attacking freedom of speech. I think that's a cop-out. Obviously, it serves their interests," he said.

The external affairs minister said that there are various aspects to these issues, including political and the influence commanded by the technology giants.

"I think these are issues; because today what big tech has done -- one part is looking at it as a governance issue, as a political issue as a democratic issue I would say," he said.

"The other is to look at the influence they command. International relations have been devised on the basis of State-based players. What happens when you have non-State players who in some ways are bigger than many States," Jaishankar said.

