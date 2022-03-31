Stalin to visit Delhi govt schools with Kejriwal: Report

-
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will visit Delhi government schools in the city on Friday, sources here said.
Both leaders will meet and later visit Delhi government schools, they said on Thursday.
"Stalin is impressed by the reforms brought in education sector in Delhi and he is keen on visiting the Delhi government schools to have a firsthand experience," sources said.
They said that Stalin may also visit mohalla clinics of the Delhi government.
The DMK leader is in the national capital and on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.
