JUST IN
Stalin urges DMK workers to strive to win all LS seats in TN, Puducherry
PM Modi meets US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo during her visit
Regional workshop on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to conclude today
NITI Aayog's AIM join hands with Australia's science agency CSIRO
PM Modi stresses the need to reorient skill infrastructure system
Increase precaution, say experts as India records 2 H3N2 virus deaths
Lucknow-bound flight makes emergency landing after takeoff from Bengaluru
Bihar govt asks depts to prioritise domestically manufactured goods
India logs 456 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 3,406
Need to work in mission mode to help artisans in remote areas: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi meets US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo during her visit
icon-arrow-left
ED raids at Lalu's family as I am part of Mahagathbandhan, alleges Nitish
Business Standard

Stalin urges DMK workers to strive to win all LS seats in TN, Puducherry

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin exhorted the party workers to strive to win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the lone constituency in neighbouring in Puducherry in the Parliamentary elections

Topics
M K Stalin | DMK | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday exhorted the party workers to strive to win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the lone constituency in neighbouring in Puducherry in the Parliamentary elections scheduled next year.

Addressing a mammoth gathering here, where more than 4,000 people from various political parties including the AIADMK and DMDK joined the ruling DMK, Stalin reminded that the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), led by his party had lost one seat to the opposition in the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

He urged the partymen to work hard to win all the 40 seats (39 in TN and 1 in Puducherry) in the coming elections, since the people had given a clear mandate for the SDA by giving a thumping victory to the alliance partner-Congress' candidate- in the recent Erode East Assembly bypoll.

Stalin said the win in Erode East was a reflection of the good governance and schemes given to the people of Tamil Nadu, like free bus travel for women as promised in the manifesto and Rs 1,000 to all girls from classes 6 to 12 in government schools, which was not in the manifesto.

Claiming that some parties were trying to create confusion and instigate violence in the name of religion and caste and also attempting to oust the DMK government, he said the alliance winning all the 40 seats would be a befitting reply to them.

He also said the DMK would work for the victory of alliance partners in other states.

Tracing the history of DMK's founding by late C N Annadurai, he said it was formed not for power, but to serve the poor, downtrodden and farmers and added the party had seen many ups and downs, dismissals, before coming to power for a 6th time in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on M K Stalin

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 14:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU