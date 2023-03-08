JUST IN
India's confectionery 'queen' tells women to dream big, follow their hearts
1-yr, 10-yr govt bond yield curve inverts for first time since May 2015
Manish Sisodia has been assigned to segregated ward: Prison officials
India eagerly awaits arrival of Australian PM Anthony Albanese: PM Modi
Maharashtra economy to grow by 6.8% in 2022-2023: Economic Survey
Assessment of educational institutions being done transparently: NAAC
Corporates must adopt policies to nurture women employees' career: Colliers
Indian aviation market large enough to accommodate all players profitably
Economic Survey: Maharashtra has over 25.6 mn ration-card holders
Infosys partners with social organizations to bolster women empowerment
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India's confectionery 'queen' tells women to dream big, follow their hearts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

State budget will focus on education, healthcare, sanitation: Goa CM

Ahead of the budget session, scheduled from March 27 to 31, Goa government has invited ideas and suggestions from industrialists, students, and the public for a "public-centric" budget

Topics
States budget | Goa budget | Goa

IANS  |  Panaji 

Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that this year's budget will be realistic and futuristic, which will focus on areas like education, healthcare, sanitation, tribal welfare and other areas.

Sawant was speaking to reporters after chairing pre-budget orientation meeting for financial year 2023-24. Secretaries of departments, HoDs and other officials were present in the meeting.

"My government has set the target of availing maximum benefit out of Centrally-sponsored schemes. The state will carry out schemes on priority areas like education, healthcare, sanitation, tribal welfare, etc. The Budget will be realistic and futuristic," Sawant said.

"I took the review of the last budget. We could achieve 98 per cent revenue receipt of last year and also could implement a 90 per cent budget. In this budget, we will focus on the education sector, health sector, sanitation and tribal sector," he said.

"In this budget, we will fully focus on the concept of 'swayampurna Goa' with skill development, and will see that schemes are reached the last mile," Sawant added.

"We have focused on revenue receipt, without putting burden on people we will achieve our target. Also provision will be made for G20 and National Games made in budget," the chief minister said.

Ahead of the budget session, scheduled from March 27 to 31, Goa government has invited ideas and suggestions from industrialists, students, and the public for a "public-centric" budget.

Government has appealed to people to send their suggestions in this regard.

"People from the area of industries, students and common man can send their ideas and suggestions by March 15 to make it public-centric budget. This will help us come up with new ideas," Sawant said.

The chief minister said that people can give suggestions in whichever area they wish. "This will help us to make a good budget," Sawant reiterated.

Last year, soon after the swearing-in of his second government, Sawant had presented a budget focusing on revival of mining and fostering the economy with no new taxes.

--IANS

sbk/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on States budget

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 18:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU