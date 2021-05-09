States, UTs to receive 4.6 mn vaccine doses within 3 days: Health Ministry

-
More than 46 lakh (46,61,960) vaccine doses will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
It further stated that the Government of India has so far provided more than 17.56 crore vaccine doses (17,56,20,810) to States/UTs free of cost, out of which the total consumption including wastage, is 16,83,78,796 doses, as per the data available at 8 am today, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
More than 72 lakh COVID vaccine doses (72,42,014) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, said the ministry.
It further stated that states with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to the Armed Forces.
Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of the Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour), said the ministry.
It stated that the implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 2021.
Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the AarogyaSetu app, it added.
