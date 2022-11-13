JUST IN
Business Standard

Station House Officer taken into custody over rape complaint in Kerala

The Kerala police on Sunday took into custody a Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kozhikode Coastal police station for allegedly raping a woman here

Topics
Kerala | Crime

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Handcuffs

The Kerala police on Sunday took into custody a Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kozhikode Coastal police station for allegedly raping a woman here.

Police said as per the woman complaint, she was allegedly gang raped by few people including the SHO.

"The SHO was taken into custody today morning. He is currently being questioned by our team," city police commissioner C H Nagaraju told PTI.

Police sources said the woman, whose husband was in jail in another case was allegedly raped by the police officer and few others, exploiting her helplessness.

Police said the incident happened in May and the woman was afraid to lodge the complaint as she was threatened by the SHO.

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 17:06 IST

