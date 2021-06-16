Statue of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was killed in Galwan clash, unveiled

-
ALSO READ
Par panel on defence to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh
India, China hold talks on addressing remaining issues in eastern Ladakh
China jails blogger for 8 months over remarks on casualties in Galwan clash
Army releases visuals and photos of disengagement process in eastern Ladakh
India, China disengagement in Ladakh a win-win for both sides: Army chief
-
IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who had lost his life during the India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh last year, here in Suryapet town.
A statute of Maha Vir Chakra late Colonel Santhosh Babu has been unveiled at Suryapet town in the memory the supreme sacrifice made by Colonel Santhosh Babu in the Galwan valley clash on June 15, 2020.
Offering tributes to the unveiled statue of Maha Vir Chakra late Colonel Santhosh Babu, KTR said that he will be remembered for ever in the hearts of people for his supreme sacrifice.
KTR said that the assistance given by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao immediately after the death of Colonel Santhosh Babu is "a fitting example that the whole nation".
"The people of this nation will always stand for the family members of the Indian Army," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU