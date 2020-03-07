Stay away from rumours, follow the advice of doctors: PM on coronavirus

Prime Minister on Saturday asked people to stay away from rumours regarding and emphasised on the need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard.

He also asked people to avoid handshakes and start greeting others with 'namaste' once again.

Modi was interacting with owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP) through video conference.

"I appeal to my fellow countrymen to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus," Modi said.

We need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard, he said. People should avoid handshakes and start greeting others with 'namaste' once again, the Prime Minister added.

Talking about the impact of the PMBJP initiative, he said every month, over one crore families are getting benefits of cheap medicines from these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore, he added.