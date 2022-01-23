Story in Numbers: Vital signs of health care delivery in India

-
ALSO READ
Access to fuel, sanitation, power better in 2019-20: NITI Aayog report
UP last again in NITI Aayog Health Index 2019-20, Kerala tops ranking
The Rs 6-trillion challenge
Traders slam NITI Aayog over divergent view on draft e-com policy
Streamline investment for insurance, pension funds in InvITs: NITI Aayog
-
In a three-tier structured level of public health care, the district hospital forms an integral and vital part of the health care delivery system. A total of 810 district hospitals across India provide critical services to the population.
When patients reach any given district hospital, they expect a doctor in the required medical specialty to be available at the outpatient department to diagnose and treat health disorders and prescribe tests and medicines, which can then be obtained at the pharmacy in the hospital.
If the doctor orders diagnostic tests, the patient can get them done at a laboratory by a technician at that particular point of care. If the doctor recommends admission, the patient can get a bed at the hospital. If a higher-level medical intervention, such as surgery, is suggested, the patient can be operated upon within a reasonable period of time. During the patient’s stay at the hospital, he/she is cared for by on-duty nurses. After surgery, the patient should recover without any infection.
The hospital ecosystem is expected to maintain acceptable levels of hygiene and cleanliness. These are standard expectations of any patient visiting a district hospital anywhere in the world. All these essential components form links in a delicate health care chain that determine the patient’s experience. Inefficiencies and inadequacies in any of the departments can frustrate the patient and adversely impact the health outcomes and the overall reputation of the hospital.
Based on Indian Public Health Standards, NITI Aayog prepared a ranking of district hospitals. Listed alongside are the top scorers – and Uttar Pradesh’s score as it goes to polls.
Source: Niti Aayog
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU