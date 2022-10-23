JUST IN
Stubble burning has risen over the years in Punjab, dropped in Haryana

Cumulatively, between September 15 and October 22, cases of paddy burning have dipped by 32% in Punjab, by almost 41 per cent in Haryana, and by 64% in UP

Stubble burning | Punjab | Haryana

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Between September 15 and October 22, cases of paddy burning have dipped by 32 per cent in Punjab, by almost 41 per cent in Haryana and by 64 per cent in UP

The stubble burning season has started, and data shows that over the years, while the percentage of paddy straw burnt of the total produced has gone up in Punjab, it has come down corresp­ondingly in neigh­bouring Haryana.

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 22:28 IST

