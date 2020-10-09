Stubble burning: Punjab Pollution Control Board imposes Rs 12.25 lakh fine

-
ALSO READ
Harvester machines in Punjab without super straw management to be impounded
Stubble burning continues in Amritsar as alternative methods are expensive
Punjab waives farm machinery rental for small, marginal farmers
NGT asks CPCB to finalise plans for storage, handling of hazardous items
Farm fires started, to have minimal impact on Delhi for next 3 days: SAFAR
-
Punjab Pollution Control Board has imposed a total fine of Rs 12.25 lakh in 460 paddy stubble burning cases in the state, with a senior official on Friday saying that by end of this month one would be able to make a fair comparison whether farm fires have gone up or come down in comparison to previous years.
In 460 cases, we have imposed a fine (environmental compensation) of Rs 12.25 lakh (between September 21-October 7), out of which we have recovered Rs 70,000, PPCB Member Secretary, Krunesh Garg told PTI.
When asked that 1,692 cases of burning of paddy straw were reported in the state between September 21 and October 7 this year, indicating an increase by nearly five times over previous year, Garg said, it is not a fair comparison to make, it is still early stage of the season.
Moreover, this time harvesting was also done at an early stage. Also, during the harvesting season last year, there were rains and there was no fire. So, therefore, exact situation will be known by last week of October. Only then we will be in a position to say whether stubble burning cases have gone up or come down this year, he said.
Garg also said more harvest has been done till October 7 as against corresponding period of last year and if one uses this comparison as a yardstick then farm fire incidents are less.
The official said as per data till October 7, 1692 incidents were reported by satellite imagery, but during field visits by PPCB officials no stubble burning was observed in 763 cases.
A satellite gives data, but sometimes there are other kinds of fire which is not stubble burning, he said.
Majority of the stubble burning cases that have been reported so far in the state were from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patiala and Gurdaspur districts. Notably, 8,000 nodal officers have been appointed in paddy growing villages of Punjab this year to check stubble-burning.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had recently appealed to farmers not to burn crop residue, as it could aggravate COVID-19 conditions apart from leading to pollution.
Seeking the support and cooperation of farmers in preventing stubble burning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister had said that experts have warned it could have serious implications for people already suffering from lung and other diseases.
To effectively curb stubble burning during the paddy harvesting season, the PPCB had recently ordered that combine harvester machines without functional Super Straw Management System (SMS) will be impounded.
SMS is a piece of machinery attached with the combine harvester machine, which cuts the standing paddy straw into small pieces and spreads it uniformly in the field. The farmers then are not required to burn paddy straw before sowing the next crop.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Haryana, where some cases of stubble burning have been reported from Karnal and Fatehabad districts, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan had recently directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of crop residue management machinery to small and marginal farmers on a priority basis.
Vardhan also directed them to carry out a comprehensive awareness campaign at the district, block, and village level, so as to make the people aware about ill effects of stubble burning on the environment.
The chief secretary directed the DCs to ensure adequate supply crop residue management machinery in the districts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU