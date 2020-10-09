HC rejects PIL claiming EPF Act not being followed while enrolling members

-
ALSO READ
Claiming advance EPF is easy, but withdraw it only if you are in dire need
'Sunidhi' project to digitise provident fund, pension services of CMPFO
It's a better option to take advance EPF than a loan during tough times
Nearly 3.8 mn EPF members withdraw Rs 44,000 cr since lockdown: Labour Min
EPF subscribers cross pre-Covid level in July, but number may be overstated
-
The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a PIL which claimed that the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952 and the schemes framed under it were not being followed while enrolling members.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan declined to entertain the plea which had alleged that ineligible persons were being enrolled as members in the EPF schemes resulting in "major losses" to the central government and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
The petitioner, an accounts officer in EPFO, said that certain employees contributing to the provident fund and availing income tax benefits, withdraw money from their PF accounts on grounds of illness as no document is necessary for such advances and when they leave the service, the balance in their account is "so meagre" that there is no tax liability.
"This also results in huge loss of government revenue by evading Income Tax provisions," the petition by Shovan Patra had alleged.
The plea had also alleged that "in order to save tax and other benefits, employers enrol their old relatives or even themselves as PF members on full pay though they are not eligible for PF membership.
"As there is no age limit for enrolment under PF, they keep on contributing in the fund till their death and are able to get tax-free benefits under EPF schemes and also additional Employees Deposit Linked Insurance scheme of Rs 6 lakh."
The petition had sought directions to the Centre to modify the existing EPFO software, in accordance with the provisions of the Act 1952 and the schemes framed there-under, "so that only eligible employees of the covered establishments may be enrolled as members".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU