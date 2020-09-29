Harvester machines in Punjab without super straw management to be impounded

-
ALSO READ
Stubble burning continues in Amritsar as alternative methods are expensive
Punjab appoints 8k officers, to give agri-machines to check stubble burning
Punjab, Haryana to bank on more machines, biomass to reduce stubble burning
Plea in HC to prevent stubble burning amid Covid-19 problems in Delhi
Farm sector the only silver lining in FY21 as economy nears negative zone
-
To effectively curb stubble burning during the paddy harvesting season, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has ordered that combine harvester machines without functional Super Straw Management System (SMS) will be impounded.
Additional Chief Secretary, Development, Anirudh Tewari on Tuesday urged combine harvester operators to get the Super Straw Management System fitted on their machines. The state government is providing a 50 per cent subsidy on the total cost of getting SMS fitted on the machines, he said.
In a statement, Tewari said there are nearly 12,500 combine harvesters in Punjab, out of which 5,000 have already been fitted with the SMS. Sanction to 2,000 more applications for fitting SMS on combine harvesters has been received by the agriculture department, he added.
The officer said that combine harvester machines owners have to follow the instructions issued under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act-1981 to ensure that only SMS-installed machines would operate during the ongoing paddy harvesting season.
SMS is a piece of machinery attached with the combine harvester machine, which cuts the standing paddy straw into small pieces and spreads it uniformly in the field. The farmers then are not required to burn paddy straw before sowing the next crop.
"Environmental compensation shall be imposed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) upon owners of the harvester combines found operating without the attachment of Super SMS.
"This fine would be Rs 50,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh for first, second and third violation respectively and Rs 1 lakh on each violation after the third violation," Tewari said.
He also said directions had been issued to all deputy commissioners to depute adequate staff of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and other departments concerned for ensuring strict compliance of these instructions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU