Covaxin's shelf life extended to 12 months from date of manufacture

-
ALSO READ
First commercial batch of Covaxin released from Bharat Biotech's new plant
Booster dose: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine may be used with Covaxin
Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19: Bharat Biotech
WHO grants much-awaited emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech
-
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's shelf life up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, the vaccine-maker said.
This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. With the shelf life extension, hospitals can now utilise the stock to avoid vaccine wastage, a press release said.
Covaxin is approved for use under the 28-day multi-dose vial policy from Drug Controller General of India and the WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).
Covaxin Open Vial is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for 28 days and not required to be discarded immediately in a day or at the end of immunisation session.
Bharat Biotech said it believes in doing a bit for the environment. The multi-dose vial policy saves money for procurement agencies by reducing the cold chain logistics and management thereby reducing the carbon footprint, costs related to open vial wastage, cold chain distribution, cold chain storage and biomedical waste disposal among others.
Most importantly, we believe in being environmentally friendly by reducing the quantum of packing materials and single-use plastics that are utilised in vaccines manufacturing, storage, distribution and disposal, the company said.
Shelf-Life Extension of COVAXIN®#covaxin #COVID19 #covid #BharatBiotech #pandemic #environment #environmentallyfriendly #ecofriendly #immunization #savetheplanet pic.twitter.com/fgUN8KfwzR— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) December 20, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU