Kerala's reports 2,230 fresh Covid-19 cases, 419 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala on Monday saw less than 3,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second day running with the state reporting 2,230 new infections which took the caseload to 52,07,990.

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala on Monday saw less than 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day running with the state reporting 2,230 new infections which took the caseload to 52,07,990.

The state also reported 419 deaths which raised the toll to 44,922, a state government release said.

Of the 419 deaths, 14 were recorded over the last few days and 405 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 3,722 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 51,45,501 and the active cases dropped to 28,724.

As many as 39,826 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 439 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (397) and Kozhikode (259).

Of the new cases, 12 were health workers, 7 from outside the State and 2,081 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 130.

There are currently 1,39,438 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,35,200 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,238 in hospitals, the release said.

First Published: Mon, December 20 2021. 18:48 IST

