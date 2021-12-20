Kerala's reports 2,230 fresh Covid-19 cases, 419 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
How Indian engineering colleges are revamping medical R&D with new-age tech
Rajasthan becomes 1st state to develop facility for Genome Sequencing
Mortality 'significantly' increased in 2nd Covid wave in India: Study
-
Kerala on Monday saw less than 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day running with the state reporting 2,230 new infections which took the caseload to 52,07,990.
The state also reported 419 deaths which raised the toll to 44,922, a state government release said.
Of the 419 deaths, 14 were recorded over the last few days and 405 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
With 3,722 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 51,45,501 and the active cases dropped to 28,724.
As many as 39,826 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 439 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (397) and Kozhikode (259).
Of the new cases, 12 were health workers, 7 from outside the State and 2,081 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 130.
There are currently 1,39,438 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,35,200 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,238 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU