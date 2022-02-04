Gujarat sees 6,097 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths; over 12,000 recover

-
Gujarat reported 6,097 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 11,91,634, while the toll increased by 35 to touch 10,614, a health department official said on Friday.
The discharge of 12,105 persons from hospitals during this period took the recovery count to 11,23,499, which is 94.28 per cent of the caseload, he added.
The active tally in the state now stands at 57,521, with 248 patients requiring ventilator support, the official said.
Ahmedabad city led with 1,985 cases, followed by 1,215 in Vadodara city, 297 cases in Vadodara district, 237 in Rajkot city and 204 in Surat city, he said.
A government release said 9.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 2.34 lakh during the day.
In adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, four new cases in the last 24 hours took the tally to 11,362, while the recovery count increased by 19 to touch 11,306.
So far, the Union Territory has seen four deaths from the infection, leaving it with an active caseload of 52, a local official informed.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,91,634 new cases 6,097, deaths 10,614 discharged 11,23,499 active cases 57,521 and people tested so far - figures not released.
