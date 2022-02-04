No gender gap in administration of Covid-19 vaccines, says govt

-
There is no gender gap in administration of COVID-19 vaccines, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Also, as on January 31, 2022, 70 per cent of the total vaccine doses have been administered at COVID-19 vaccination centres located in rural areas, the minister said.
As on January 31, 2022, around 48.8 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to women which approximates to the estimated proportion of women in the country's population which is 48.5 per cent according to Census 2011, Pawar said in a written reply.
"Hence, there is no gender gap in administration of COVID-19 vaccines," she said.
Pawar further informed that as on January 31, 2022, a total of 20,73,71,863 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in tribal districts across the country, out of which 11,88,71,511 are first dose, 8,69,71,913 are second dose and 15,28,439 are precaution doses.
The Government of India is regularly reviewing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination and has issued multiple advisories to states and UTs to cover eligible beneficiaries with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the minister said in the reply.
All efforts have been made to maximise the convenience of the beneficiaries for availing COVD-19 vaccination, including tribal communities and those without access to digital technology, e.g., walk-in registration, facilitated cohort onsite registration and vaccination, assisted registration through Common Service Centers (CSCs) or 1075 Helpline/State's Call Centre, special sessions for people who don't have any of the specified identity cards etc.
The Government of India has also initiated 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign wherein missed beneficiaries for the first dose and due beneficiaries for the second dose are identified and vaccinated through house-to-house activity, Pawar said.
