JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Khan takes dig at India over T20 win, says not the time to talk about ties
Business Standard

Sufism part of India's rich cultural heritage, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Sufism was a part of India's rich cultural heritage.

Topics
Amit Shah | Sufis | sufi

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Sufism was a part of India's rich cultural heritage.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, had a meeting with Sufis and saints here.

"Kashmir has been since beginning the focal point of India's rich heritage. Sufi culture is also part of that richness which is embodiment of peace and liberalism," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Today, I met Sufi saints in Srinagar and held a detailed discussion for re-establishing peace and coexistence in Kashmir," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 25 2021. 22:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.