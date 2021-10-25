Sufism part of India's rich cultural heritage, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Monday said Sufism was a part of India's rich cultural heritage.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, had a meeting with and saints here.

"Kashmir has been since beginning the focal point of India's rich heritage. culture is also part of that richness which is embodiment of peace and liberalism," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Today, I met saints in Srinagar and held a detailed discussion for re-establishing peace and coexistence in Kashmir," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)