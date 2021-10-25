FAA team begins aviation safety rating audit for DGCA team in India

-
ALSO READ
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
Explained: How RBI's tough new rules impact the audit companies
FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners
FAA grounds Virgin Galactic over probe of Branson's July flight
DGCA asks airlines to submit details about fares on India-UK flights
-
The Federal Aviation Administrations (FAA), the United Nations (UN) body for aviation safety, has initiated an evaluation of the safety rating of India's aviation, along with licensing of personnel and airworthiness of aircraft.
The FAA conducts aviation regulators' adherence to the norms led by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
According to a senior official of the regulatory body in India, a five-member team of FAA is currently in the country for the audit of safety guidelines, including the licensing of personnel and airworthiness.
"The safety audit by FAA is expected to emphasise upon the key areas of issuing licences to personnel involved in this sector as well as aircraft's airworthiness," the top official told ANI.
The official in the know of the matter added that this FAA team consists of domain experts from legal, investigations and safety fields.
According to the government official, this FAA team will be auditing the safety norms in India for over five days.
In 2018, the FAA had raised concerns over regulatory and guidance material by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) but after it was rectified, the UN body had given the highest safety ranking for aviation watchdog in India.
In 2014, the FAA had downgraded India's regulatory oversight to Category-II from Category-I.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU