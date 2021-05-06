Supplied 730 MT oxygen to Delhi on May 5, Centre tells Supreme Court

-
The Centre Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.
The apex court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that a survey was conducted in 56 major hospitals of the national capital on May 4 and it revealed that they had significant stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).
While granting the stay on contempt against the officials, the top court on Wednesday had made clear that it was not stopping the high court from monitoring COVID-19 management related issues.
It had also directed a meeting, even virtually, between officials of the Centre and Delhi government by last evening to discuss various aspects of augmenting the oxygen supply to the national capital.
