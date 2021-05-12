Supreme Court judge Justice Chandrachud tests positive for Covid-19

-
Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, the apex court sources said on Wednesday.
The top court meanwhile issued a notice which said the scheduled hearing on Thursday before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Chandrachud in the suo motu case for ensuring distribution of essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic stands deferred as one of the judges of the bench has tested positive for coronavirus.
The top court sources said Justice Chandrachud, who is heading the bench in the suo motu case, is unwell and is suffering from mild fever.
Justice Chandrachud is recovering well, they added.
Take notice that since one of the judges of the bench scheduled to hear...titled In Re: Distribution of essential supplies and services during pandemic' and similar matters, on May 13, 2021 (Thursday) has tested positive for COVID-19, the special bench comprising Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice S Ravindra Bhat in court no. 5 will not sit and the matters listed before this bench stand deferred and fresh date of listing shall be notified later, the notice issued by the top court said.
Besides the suo motu case, several other petitions raising issues related to COVID-19 were also listed for hearing before the bench on Thursday.
On May 10, the apex court had said it would hear on May 13 the suo motu case as the virtual proceedings were encountering technical glitches on that day.
The bench had said that the deferment would give judges more time to go through the Centre's affidavit in the matter which was filed on May 9.
