Delhi HC gets two new judges; 4 Karnataka HC additional judges elevated

-
ALSO READ
SC collegium okays four additional judges of K'taka HC as permanent judges
HC slams CBSE for 'anti-student attitude', treating students as enemies
Delhi govt urges CBSE to extend exam fee deadline for class 10, 12 students
Converting to another religion just for marriage is illegal: Allahabad HC
SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students
-
Experienced lawyers Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal were on Monday appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court, the Law Ministry said.
Four additional judges of the Karnataka High Court -- justices Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Suraj Govindaraj, and Sachin Shankar Magadum -- were also elevated as permanent judges, the Law Ministry said.
Notifications were also issued to appoint Murali Purushothaman,Ziyad Rahman Alevakkatt Abdul Rahiman, Karunakaran Babu, and Kauser Edappagath as additional judges of the Kerala High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years, the ministry said.
An official statement later said Jasmeet Singh has 27 years of experience, practicing in the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts from 1992 onwards. He has been practising in constitutional, civil, labour, service, and matrimonial matters, covering all branches of law.
He has specialisation in service and civil law.
Amit Bansal specialises in education laws, arbitration laws, indirect taxes and service law.
He has served as senior standing counsel, Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs, standing counsel and legal advisor, Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2004, and the National Testing Agency (NTA).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU