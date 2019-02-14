Supreme Court refuses Maharashtra govt's plea to close Enron investigation

The on Thursday declined Maharashtra government’s plea to close the case of alleged bribing in the Enron- It is alleged that the then bidders of the project, Enron, had paid money to politicians and bureaucrats to clinch the deal.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi, while turning down the plea moved by the state government, asked it to submit by March 13 a plan on how it intended to bring the case to a logical conclusion. The bench also asked the state to list the steps it had taken on the recommendations of a committee which has suggested judicial probe into the power project in 2001.

In 1992, US Energy conglomerate started the process to set up a gas fired power plant at Dabhol in Maharashtra. Work on the project soon ran into trouble on allegations of and bribery at highest levels. A new government took charge in Maharashtra in 1995 and on recommendations of a committee, scraped the project. then entered into arbitration with the government but came to a new agreement one year later.

Later in 2000, when another government took over, it stopped payment of nearly $22 million due to for the month of December 2000. The state government then also sought to cancel the power purchase agreement, which promoted Enron to stop work on phase two of the project and sell phase one.

The Maharashtra government in 2001 had ordered another probe led by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Officer Madhav Godbole. The committee headed by Godbole criticised the renegotiated terms for the power plant and recommended a judicial inquiry to fix administrative and political accountability for the lapses.

The project was later taken over by Ratnagiri Gas and Power, a consortium of Union government-owned companies NTPC and GAIL, and the Maharashtra government, in 2005. NTPC had then signed a 25-year power purchase agreement, under which while Maharashtra agreed to buy 95 per cent of Dabhol's power, Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli agreed to buy 2 per cent each. Goa 1 had agreed to buy one per cent of power generated from

The Dabhol power plant was built in nine years at the cost of nearly $2.9 billion and started operations in 2001. The power plant was supposed to have a capacity of 2,184 megawatts. Enron owned 65% of the project, while the Maharashtra State Electricity Board owned 15% in the project. General Electric and Bechtel Enterprises owned 10% each in the project.