Supreme Court reserves order on petitions against Maratha reservation

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Maratha groups stage protests over job reservation issue
Maratha quota granted by Maharashtra govt Constitutional: Centre to SC
Thackeray, Fadnavis should jointly decide on Maratha quota: BJP MP
Maratha quota case: Affirmative action is not just reservation, says SC
Centre must take positive steps for Maratha quota, says Ashok Chavan
-
The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgement on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law that grants reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.
A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat also reserved the judgement on the issue of whether the top court's 1992 verdict for capping reservation at 50 per cent needs re-examination.
The Bench, during the hearing, had also decided to hear all state governments in the matter after a question of whether the top court's nine-judge bench Indra Sawhney judgement, the ceiling on reservation fixed by the Court, should be re-considered cropped up.
The final hearings in the case had commenced on March 15.
The bench was hearing appeals challenging the Bombay High Court order that upheld reservations to Marathas in jobs and education under Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.
The High Court, while upholding the Maratha quota, held that 16 per cent reservation is not justifiable and ruled that reservation should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in education as recommended by the State Backward Commission.
The Bombay High Court on June 27, 2019, had said the 50 per cent cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.
During the hearing, the Central government said that it is of the view that the SEBC Act, which extends reservations to the Maratha community in public education and employment, is constitutional.
The Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal had earlier stated that States continue to have powers to identify socially and educationally backward classes in so far as it relates to reservations for State institutions.
One of the appeals filed by J Laxman Rao Patil had earlier sought stay on the High Court order as the reservation today is 65 per cent in education and 62 per cent in jobs, exceeding 50 percent cap in total reservation.
Another appeal filed by advocate Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of "Youth for Equality", said the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, enacted to grant reservation to the Maratha community people in jobs and education, breached the 50-per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the top court in its judgment in the Indira Sahwney case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU