PM Modi pays homage to martyrs of Bangladesh War of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the National Martyr's memorial at Savar here and paid homage to those who died in the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence.
On reaching the memorial, Modi also planted a sapling of the Arjuna tree there.
"This sapling has been planted as a mark of respect for the valorous martyrs of Bangladesh," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
After planting the sapling, Modi paid homage to the martyrs at the memorial, comprising seven pairs of triangular-shaped walls -- each representing a significant chapter in Bangladesh's history, including the 1952 'Bhasha Andolan' (Language Movement) -- through which Bangladesh became an independent nation from Pakistan.
Sharing a picture of Modi laying a wreath at the memorial, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, "Prime Minister @narendramodi paying solemn tribute at the National Martyr's Memorial to the brave-hearts of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, for their great sacrifices."
The prime minister also signed the visitor's book at the memorial.
Modi arrived Dhaka on a two-day visit during which he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival.
He received a guard of honour at the airport.
