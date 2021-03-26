BMC, fire dept give different death toll for Bhandup hospital fire incident

Confusion continues to persist over the death toll in the Dreams Mall incident at Mumbai's Bhandup area. While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said six people had died, the Chief Officer (CFO) said the toll has gone up to nine.

"At least nine deaths have been reported in Sunrise hospital, located on the top floor of the Dreams mall, due to suffocation," the CFO said.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Speaking about the incident earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said, "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire."

A fire had broken out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Thursday night.

