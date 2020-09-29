Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today

The on Tuesday will hear a petition seeking the release of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The plea was filed by Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti.

In July, Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Earlier, the former J-K CM's detention was extended on May 5 for three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.

