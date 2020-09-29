JUST IN
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today

Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

ANI  |  General News 

Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a petition seeking the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The plea was filed by Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti.

In July, Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Earlier, the former J-K CM's detention was extended on May 5 for three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 07:50 IST

