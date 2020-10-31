Surat coronavirus update: 227 new Covid-19 cases reported, 243 discharged

-
ALSO READ
Surat coronavirus update: With 277 new cases, Surat count nears 30,000 mark
Surat coronavirus update: City sees 237 new cases, 257 recoveries, 3 deaths
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Gujarat records highest single-day spike in cases, Surat adds 300 more
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
-
Surat reported 227 new coronavirus
positive cases on Saturday, the highest in Gujarat, raising its tally to 35,921, while 243 people were discharged and one succumbed to the infection, an official said.
Surat city accounted for 168 of the new cases and 169 of the people discharged, while these figures in the rural areas was 59 and 74 respectively.
"With 24,978 people getting discharged so far, Surat city has a recovery rate of 93.20 per cent. Currently, 16,566 people are in quarantine while 8.4 lakh people have been surveyed for symptoms. The number of people hospitalised stands at 391," said a Surat Municipal Corporation official.
Kamrej leads the infection count in rural Surat with 1,961 cases so far, including 23 on Saturday, while Choryasi is second with 1,909 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU