Surat coronavirus update: 227 new Covid-19 cases reported, 243 discharged

positive cases on Saturday, the highest in Gujarat, raising its tally to 35,921, while 243 people were discharged and one succumbed to the infection, an official said.

city accounted for 168 of the new cases and 169 of the people discharged, while these figures in the rural areas was 59 and 74 respectively.

"With 24,978 people getting discharged so far, city has a recovery rate of 93.20 per cent. Currently, 16,566 people are in quarantine while 8.4 lakh people have been surveyed for symptoms. The number of people hospitalised stands at 391," said a Surat Municipal Corporation official.

Kamrej leads the infection count in rural Surat with 1,961 cases so far, including 23 on Saturday, while Choryasi is second with 1,909 cases.

