Goa coronavirus update: 210 fresh Covid-19 cases, 269 recoveries recorded

With the detection of 210 fresh



cases of coronavirus, the Goa's tally rose to 43,626 on Saturday, an official said.

While two persons succumbed to the infection, 269 were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state has reached 604 and the number of recoveries mounted to 40,678, he said.

At present, there are 2,344 active cases in Goa, he said, adding that 1,756 swab samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,626, new cases 210, 604, discharged 40,678, active cases 2,344, samples tested till date 3,00,548.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)