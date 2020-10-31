Goa coronavirus update: 210 fresh Covid-19 cases, 269 recoveries recorded

-
ALSO READ
Goa coronavirus update: State tally rises by 309, death toll by 7
Goa coronavirus update: State reports 451 new Covid cases; tally at 17,004
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Home isolation helps asymptomatic Covid-19 patients: Goa CM Sawant
Goa coronavirus update: Tally rises by 369 to 11,339; five more deaths
-
With the detection of 210 fresh
cases of coronavirus, the Goa's tally rose to 43,626 on Saturday, an official said.
While two persons succumbed to the infection, 269 were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.
With this, the toll in the coastal state has reached 604 and the number of recoveries mounted to 40,678, he said.
At present, there are 2,344 active cases in Goa, he said, adding that 1,756 swab samples were tested during the day.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,626, new cases 210, death toll 604, discharged 40,678, active cases 2,344, samples tested till date 3,00,548.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU