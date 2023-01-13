JUST IN
Business Standard

Suriname Prez Santokhi to meet BJP chief Nadda at party office in Delhi

Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a meeting with envoys of 7 nations; Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey, at party headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(
Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will meet BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.

Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname. He was the special guest of Honour for the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas held at Indore.

BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, in a statement, said that Santokhi will meet Nadda at the BJP headquarters here.

Santokhi is the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname and had earlier served as minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010.

He has also served as chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 10:24 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU