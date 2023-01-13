Suriname Prez Santokhi to meet BJP chief Nadda at party office in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Suriname Prez Santokhi arrives in India to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
JP Nadda extends Independence Day wishes, pays tribute to freedom fighters
BJP President JP Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries
J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes
JP Nadda kickstarts two-day visit to Odisha at Jagannatha Temple in Puri
-
Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will meet BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.
Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname. He was the special guest of Honour for the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas held at Indore.
BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, in a statement, said that Santokhi will meet Nadda at the BJP headquarters here.
Santokhi is the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname and had earlier served as minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010.
He has also served as chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 10:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU