Ensure regular monitoring of Ganga water quality during Magh Mela: HC

The High Court has directed the authorities concerned to ensure regular monitoring of the quality of the Ganga water in Kanpur and Prayagraj, in view of the ongoing Magh Mela.

Hearing a PIL relating to pollution in the river, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Ajit Kumar further directed the authorities concerned to ensure that during the Magh Mela, the waste -- either liquid or solid -- generated and collected in temporary toilets constructed in the Mela area was not discharged in the rivers Ganga and Yamuna.

"In any circumstances, there has to be a proper mechanism to collect and send the same to any of the STPs. If sewage is collected in septic tanks, it shall be ensured that it is removed at the end of Mela and not left at the banks," the court added.

The court further directed the authorities managing Magh Mela to ensure that the ban on single-use plastic was enforced in the mela area properly so that it is not dumped in the Ganga or Yamuna.

During the court proceedings, UP advocate general (AG), Ajay Kumar Mishra assured that the district magistrate and municipal commissioner, Prayagraj, are in touch with the authorities at Kanpur and Unnao to ensure that the tanneries set up there do not discharge any effluents without proper treatment in the Ganga.

The AG further assured that he will have a meeting of all the counsel, who are representing the petitioner in the present bunch of petitions filed in public interest, the amicus and the officers concerned to sort out the issues regarding collection and treatment of liquid and solid waste before the next Kumbh.

While taking the statement of the AG on record, the court has fixed January 19 as the next date of hearing of this PIL.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)