Sushil Modi to voice out non-inclusion of Bihar cities in NCAP on June 4

Lamenting that no cities of was included in the Clean Air Programme (NCAP), state Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday said he would raise the issue at the environment ministers' conference.

The government has formulated the as a medium term level strategy to tackle the increasing air pollution problem across the country.

"I will raise the issue of cities from not being included in Union Ministry of Environment and Forest's Rs 6.37 billion ' Clean Air Programme' at the one-day states' environment ministers' conference in Delhi tomorrow," Modi said in a release.

The has included 94 cities in the but not one of those are from Bihar, said Modi who also holds finance and environment and forest departments.

He said the recent World Health Organisation's report termed air pollution in three cities of as 'worrying'.