Sushil Modi to voice out non-inclusion of Bihar cities in NCAP on June 4

The government has formulated the NCAP as a medium term national level strategy to tackle the increasing air pollution problem across the country

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Sushil Kumar Modi

Lamenting that no cities of Bihar was included in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), state Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said he would raise the issue at the environment ministers' conference.

The government has formulated the NCAP as a medium term national level strategy to tackle the increasing air pollution problem across the country.

"I will raise the issue of cities from Bihar not being included in Union Ministry of Environment and Forest's Rs 6.37 billion 'National Clean Air Programme' at the one-day states' environment ministers' conference in Delhi tomorrow," Modi said in a release.

The Central Pollution Control Board has included 94 cities in the NCAP but not one of those are from Bihar, said Modi who also holds finance and environment and forest departments.

He said the recent World Health Organisation's report termed air pollution in three cities of Bihar as 'worrying'.
First Published: Sun, June 03 2018. 21:54 IST

