Swap near expiry Covid vaccine vials for long expiry ones: Centre to states

The Centre has asked states and UTs to consider exchange of near expiry COVID-19 vaccine vials available at private vaccination centres with long expiry vaccine doses stocked with government facilities to ensure there is no wastage.
Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Vikas Sheel recently wrote to states and UTs on the issue of near expiry vaccines available at private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).
Earlier also directions were issued to West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra in this regard.
It has also been communicated to all states that regular review is to be carried out on the status of Covid vaccines, if available, with private CVCs.
"It is reiterated to all States/UTs that the MoHFW has no objection for states and UTs to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCS after due diligence. Kindly ensure that no vial of Covid vaccine in government CVCs as well as in private CVCs should be wasted," Sheel said in the letter.
The provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available on Co-WIN portal for Covid vaccination.
