Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports nine new cases and one fatality

-
ALSO READ
Govt forms panel to draw framework for implementation of Assam Accord
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 4,189 fresh cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 1,028 new cases, 18 more deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 267 new cases and 6 more deaths
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
-
Assam on Wednesday logged nine new COVID-19 cases and one death caused by the virus taking the tally to 7,24,144, a National Health Mission bulletin said.
The fresh infections were detected from 2,897 sample tests conducted during the day.
The state had reported 12 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Monday.
The positivity rate declined to 0.31 per cent against 0.48 per cent the previous day.
With the demise of a coronavirus patient in Nalbari on Wednesday, the death toll rose to 6,639 with the death rate at 0.92 per cent.
The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other ailments stood at 1,347.
Assam currently has 130 active coronavirus cases.
The number of COVID patients discharged from hospitals during the day was 46, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,16,028 with the recovery rate at 98.88 per cent.
The NHM said a total of 4,33,03,908 doses of vaccines have been administered. This comprises 2,33,90,,570 first doses,1,96,52,985 second doses and 2,60,353 precautionary doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU