Swiggy deliveryman killed as SUV hits bike in Delhi, minor apprehended

A Swiggy deliveryman was killed when a minor driving an MG Hector SUV hit his bike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on Friday night. Police have apprehended the minor.
According to Delhi Police, after the incident, the boy and his friend, who is a foreign national allegedly left the car on the spot and fled. The accused is a Class 11 student.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kumar from Gole Market, who was working with Swiggy. He was travelling with his cousin and was on his way to meet his friends.
Police said they received a PCR call about the accident around 1.20 am. The victim and his cousin were shifted to RML hospital for treatment, where Rahul Kumar succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Police initially filed a case under IPC sections 279 and 337. During the investigation, police gathered details of the car from the transport department and went to the owner's home where the juvenile was apprehended today. IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been added to the existing FIR.
Police said, the accused and his friend were returning from Connaught Place, where they had dinner and allegedly hit the victim's bike. The deceased's cousin Pawan Kumar, who was riding pillion sustained minor injuries.
The accused's father is a real estate baron who was arrested a few months ago in a multi-crore scam.
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 19:49 IST