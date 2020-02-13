JUST IN
Top 10 biz headlines: New tax dispute resolution scheme; F15EX jets for IAF
Syed Ali Shah Geelani unwell, internet snapped in Kashmir over rumours

Geelani's family said he has has been ill for some time but his condition is stable

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Syed Ali Shah Geelani being taken into custody Photo courtesy: Twitter user @need4geeks
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kashmir to prevent rumours about the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said on Thursday.

The services were snapped late Wednesday night after some social media posts claimed the health of the 90-year-old Geelani deteriorated, they said.

Adequate number of security forces have been deployed at vulnerable places in Kashmir to maintain law and order and prevent miscreants from fomenting any trouble.

Geelani's family said he has has been ill for some time but his condition is stable.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 09:40 IST

