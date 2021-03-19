T'gana taking Rs 50,000 cr as loan every yr, may land in debt trap: Cong

-
ALSO READ
Telangana CM announces reopening film theatres amid ongoing Unlock process
BJP spreading lies on social security, says Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao
TRS fields former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter for MLC polls
Telangana coronavirus update: 298 new cases reported, tally at 283,048
Telangana polls: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after first round
-
Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader Batti Vikramarka on Thursday said the state government is taking around Rs 50,000 crores as loans every year and claimed that Telangana may land into a "debt trap" if this continues.
"In 70 years in the combined Andhra Pradesh, the total loan amount was Rs 70,000 crores. But this Telangana Government, on the other hand, is taking around Rs 50,000 crores as loans every year. The state is already in Rs 3,50,000 crores debt and if this continues, then by 2023-2024 Telangana State would be in debt of Rs 5,50,000 crores," Vikramarka told ANI.
"This is going to add on a severe burden on the people of Telangana. If the state government takes loans over and again, the state will end up landing into a debt trap," he added.
Slamming the state government over the budget, the Congress leader said there is nothing for the common people in the budget.
"There has been no allotment of money for the 'KG to PG' scheme of the state government. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on one hand, said that the state government doesn't have any money due to Corona when asked about the unemployment allowance scheme. But on the other hand, his finance minister has presented a state budget of Rs 2,30,825.96 crores," Vikramarka said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU