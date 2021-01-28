T'gana: Unemployment allowance scheme might be announced soon: Minister

-
ALSO READ
ESI subscribers to get Covid unemployment allowance within 15 days of claim
Slowing economy drove urban unemployment to four-quarter high in Q4FY20
Engineers, teachers, accountants: Biggest job loss among salaried employees
US Economy in question as 1 million people apply for unemployment insurance
Female workforce shrinks in economic shocks
-
Telangana Minister and Working President of the ruling TRS K T Rama Rao on Thursday indicated that the government might soon announce the implementation of unemployment allowance scheme, an election promise of the party.
"Maybe, the chief minister might announce the unemployment allowance soon. That is also coming," Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.
The TRS had promised, before the 2018 assembly elections, providing an allowance of Rs 3,016 to the unemployed youth.
The opposition Congress and BJP have often criticised the ruling TRS for not implementing the promise so far.
Rama Rao, who was speaking at a meeting of TRS- affiliated power sector employees' union, said the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has addressed the basic issues of power and water supply and irrigation.
The flagship Kaleswaram project is the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project which has been completed in three-and-a-half years, he said.
The state has emerged as the "granary for the entire country" (with record paddy production), he added.
Observing that the state government is implementing welfare schemes on an unprecedented scale, he cited the examples of 'KCR kit' for pregnant women, nutritious meals in Anganwadi centres, provision of meals with fine rice variety for students in government schools, fees reimbursement scheme for students of professional colleges, scholarship scheme for students studying abroad and now the unemployment allowance.
The TRS government has filled up 1,31,000 jobs, he said.
The CM has also announced recruitment of another 50,000 personnel, Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and IT, said.
Taking exception to the sharp criticism of opposition Congress and BJP against the TRS government, he asked if separate Telangana would have been realised if the TRS had not been formed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU