T'gana: Unemployment allowance scheme might be announced soon: Minister

Minister and Working President of the ruling TRS K T Rama Rao on Thursday indicated that the government might soon announce the implementation of allowance scheme, an election promise of the party.

"Maybe, the chief minister might announce the allowance soon. That is also coming," Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

The TRS had promised, before the 2018 assembly elections, providing an allowance of Rs 3,016 to the unemployed youth.

The opposition Congress and BJP have often criticised the ruling TRS for not implementing the promise so far.

Rama Rao, who was speaking at a meeting of TRS- affiliated power sector employees' union, said the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has addressed the basic issues of power and water supply and irrigation.

The flagship Kaleswaram project is the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project which has been completed in three-and-a-half years, he said.

The state has emerged as the "granary for the entire country" (with record paddy production), he added.

Observing that the state government is implementing welfare schemes on an unprecedented scale, he cited the examples of 'KCR kit' for pregnant women, nutritious meals in Anganwadi centres, provision of meals with fine rice variety for students in government schools, fees reimbursement scheme for students of professional colleges, scholarship scheme for students studying abroad and now the allowance.

The TRS government has filled up 1,31,000 jobs, he said.

The CM has also announced recruitment of another 50,000 personnel, Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and IT, said.

Taking exception to the sharp criticism of opposition Congress and BJP against the TRS government, he asked if separate would have been realised if the TRS had not been formed.