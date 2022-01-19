PM Narendra Modi to interact with Gujarat BJP workers on January 25

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with BJP workers in Gujarat on January 25, a party office-bearer said on Tuesday.
During the interaction, to be held through video conference, the PM would provide guidance to workers of the ruling party in the state, where assembly polls are due in 2022-end, said Gujarat BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave. "BJP workers from across Gujarat will join the interaction with our PM on January 25. After finishing the registration process through the NaMo app, selected workers will get link to join the interaction," said Dave. He said Modi will provide guidance and share his views about suggestions mentioned by workers while registering themselves for the event. Notably, Modi on Tuesday held a similar interaction via the app with BJP workers of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Gujarat, the PM's home state where the BJP is in power for more than two decades, is due for elections by the end of 2022.
