JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

What logic behind not sharing Covid-19 report: SC to Maharashtra govt
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu adds 2,115 new Covid-19 cases, total number at 54,449

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 54,449 cases, with 30,271 patients cured and discharged and 666 deaths

Topics
Coronavirus

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Overnight, Tulips reconfigured its production line from churning out cotton balls and pads for cosmetic use to swabs for coronavirus testing
Of the new cases, 1322 were reported in Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 2,115 new cases of coronavirus. This was the third consecutive day that the state reported more than 2,000 positive cases.

Of the new cases, 1322 were reported in Chennai. The state health department said that 25,902 persons were tested on Friday. While 1,630 patients were discharged, 41 succumbed to Covid-19.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 54,449 cases, with 30,271 patients cured and discharged and 666 deaths.

Tamil Nadu had announced a lockdown in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts between June 19 – 30 subject to some relaxations to essential/emergency services.

In view of an increase in coronavirus infections in Chennai and neighbouring districts, the state govt has announced a complete lockdown in four districts from June 19 to 30.
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU