Tamil Nadu adds 2,115 new Covid-19 cases, total number at 54,449

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 2,115 new cases of This was the third consecutive day that the state reported more than 2,000 positive cases.



Of the new cases, 1322 were reported in Chennai. The state health department said that 25,902 persons were tested on Friday. While 1,630 patients were discharged, 41 succumbed to Covid-19.



The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 54,449 cases, with 30,271 patients cured and discharged and 666 deaths.



Tamil Nadu had announced a lockdown in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts between June 19 – 30 subject to some relaxations to essential/emergency services.



