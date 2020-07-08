JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Union Cabinet approves extension of free grain scheme till November
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu adds 3,756 new Covid-19 cases, totall tally at 122,350

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 122,350

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Coronavirus
(FILE PIC) A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 Rapid antigen testing at CMO office old Civil Hospital, in Gurugram.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 3,756 new Covid-19 cases and 64 fatalities. Of the total number of new cases, 1,261 are from Chennai.

According to the state health department, 34,962 persons were tested on Wednesday and 3,051 patients were cured and discharged.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 122,350. While 1,700 people have died so far, 74,167 people have been cured and discharged.
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU