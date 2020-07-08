Tamil Nadu adds 3,756 new Covid-19 cases, totall tally at 122,350

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 3,756 new cases and 64 fatalities. Of the total number of new cases, 1,261 are from Chennai.



According to the state health department, 34,962 persons were tested on Wednesday and 3,051 patients were cured and discharged.



The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 122,350. While 1,700 people have died so far, 74,167 people have been cured and discharged.