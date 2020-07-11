Tamil Nadu adds 3,965 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, total now at 1,34,226

has reported 3,965 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. State capital accounts for 1,185 cases out of the total reported in the state.

According to State Health Department, a total of 36,628 persons were tested and 3,591 Covid-19 patients discharged.

The state also reported 69 new deaths due to Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu's total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,34,226 cases, which is second most in India.

Other districts which saw a major jump were Thiruvallur (346 cases) Chengalpet and Madurai (200 plus cases each).