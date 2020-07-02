Covid-19 Factoid: Tamil Nadu adds nearly 4,000 cases for 3 straight days

The global confirmed cases tally is over 10.6 million, of which 515,228 people have already succumbed to the infection and over 5.8 million patients have managed to beat the virus and recover.

Back home, in India, the number of reported cases has reached 585,493 and almost 3,50,000 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 infection.

Here are some data points on the extent of the pandemic:

#1. India recorded more than 500 deaths in a single day

India’s death toll currently stands at 17,400 cases, adding 507 new deaths on 30th June. This is the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 deaths in the country, except on 17th June, India declared over 2,000 deaths, as states reconciled pending data.





#2. Daily new cases in Tamil Nadu are on the rise

Tamil Nadu, the state with second-highest reported cases in India, has been adding almost 4,000 new cases for three days in a row. The total confirmed cases tally in the state is now over 90,000. Over 1,200 people have died in the state due to Covid-19 infection and over 50,000 cases have recovered so far. While Tamil Nadu is seeing a surge, the other two most-affected states, Maharashtra and Delhi, saw a drop in daily case additions.



#3. South Africa witnessing surge in new cases

South Africa’s current case tally stands at 151,209, of which 2,657 people have lost their lives, while over 73,000 people have survived the The African nation is witnessing a surge in newly reported cases, adding over 6,000 cases on an average, as compared to 3,000 daily new cases a fortnight ago.



