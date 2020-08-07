Tamil Nadu adds 5,880 new Covid-19 cases, total tally at 285,024

added 5,880 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the total number of cases, 984 were reported in Chennai.

This is the first time that Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases in the last few weeks.





According to the State Health Department, 65,189 persons were tested. While 6488 patients were cured and discharged, 119 people succumbed to the disease.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 285,024, while 227,575 people have been discharged so far. Nearly 4,690 have lost their lives to the disease.



While over 300 cases each were reported in the districts of Chengalpet, Theni, Thiruvallur, more than 200 cases each were reported in the disctricts of Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvannamalai and Tirunelveli.