Tamil Nadu adds 5,880 new Covid-19 cases, total tally at 285,024

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31, but with relaxations
Tamil Nadu adds 2,516 new cases on Tuesday, total tally at 35,339
Tamil Nadu CM assures balance between Covid-19 control, economic activity
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30, but with some relaxations
72 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu, Chennai among 5 districts locked down
-
Tamil Nadu added 5,880 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the total number of cases, 984 were reported in Chennai.
This is the first time that Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases in the last few weeks.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Vaccines to be priced at maximum of $3/ dose, says Gavi
According to the State Health Department, 65,189 persons were tested. While 6488 patients were cured and discharged, 119 people succumbed to the disease.
The total number of cases in the state now stands at 285,024, while 227,575 people have been discharged so far. Nearly 4,690 have lost their lives to the disease.
ALSO READ: Serum Institute to provide Covid vaccine to 92 countries at Rs 250 a dose
While over 300 cases each were reported in the districts of Chengalpet, Theni, Thiruvallur, more than 200 cases each were reported in the disctricts of Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvannamalai and Tirunelveli.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU