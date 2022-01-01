Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days

-
The Tamil Nadu government has imposed fresh restrictions against Covid-19 from January 1, 2022.
Physical classes for students up to eighth grade will not be held till January 10, Chief Minister's office said in a statement on Friday.
Commercial establishments will be permitted entry for only 50 per cent of the capacity and only 100 people will be allowed for marriage functions. The attendance at funerals will be restricted to 50.
All kinds of exhibitions will be postponed and social, cultural, and political gatherings will be restricted. Chief Minister in the statement said that dine-in services at restaurants will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy.
Hostels, lodges, gyms can function only with 50 per cent of customers, the statement said. The Department of Public health in a statement on Friday said that Tamil Nadu has now reported 120 Omicron cases.
Health minister Ma Subramanian, while speaking to IANS, said: "Of the fresh 74 Omicron cases, 63 are in Chengalpattu, one each in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Trichy and Ranipet districts of the state. The health department is monitoring the situation closely and the Chief Minister is taking periodical reviews and if there are more restrictions required, we will have to implement them. The Union health department is also in touch with the state health officials and I have already spoken to the Union health minister and apprised him of the situation in the state."
Greater Chennai Corporation would be conducting random tests for students of schools and colleges for early detection of cases to prevent the spread of the disease.
A senior official with the Tamil Nadu State Public Health department said that the community spread of Omicron variant is already on and that adequate measures have to be taken to contain it.
