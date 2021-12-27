Omicron scare: TN doctors want edu institutions to shift to online mode

-
ALSO READ
TN CM Stalin likely to take part in meet of Opposition by Sonia Gandhi
In just 4 months in office, we delivered 202 among 505 promises, says TN CM
Privatisation of PSUs not in national interest, will oppose policy: TN CM
Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 39 crore memorial for Karunanidhi
Will push Centre for metro rail project in Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
-
The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors' Association has requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to shift school and college classes purely to online mode.
In a representation to the chief minister, the association's president Dr K. Senthil said that Omicron variant of the Covid-19 is a super spreader and spreads four times faster than the earlier Delta variants.
He said that school and college students attending classes physically would act as super spreaders and to prevent that, classes be shifted to online mode. The doctors' body said that this was the right time to bring in restrictions as the variant spreads fast and if not acted now, it would be late and the spread would leave a large number of people affected by the disease.
The association also said that the health infrastructure at the present level may not be able to handle the heavy spread of disease if a super spread happens and called upon the government to prevent that.
In the representation, the doctors body said that safe distancing, wearing of masks and usage of sanitisers and frequent washing of hands with soap has to be continuously practiced and no lethargy be shown in any of these.
The association also requested the Chief Minister to prevent all forms of gatherings, including marriage functions, religious celebrations, and attendance in death mourning and funerals to prevent the spread.
It also welcomed the decision to provide booster doses or preventive doses to senior citizens, health care professionals, and Covid -19 front line warriors as well as children in the age group of 15-18 years.
Dr K. Senthil also called upon the government to stockpile all the essential medical infrastructure necessary to handle emergency situations including Oxygen cylinders, PPE kits for health care professionals and medicines for acting in tough situations.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU