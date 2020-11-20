Tamil Nadu bans online gaming involving betting amid suicides by gamers

-
ALSO READ
77% consumers want fantasy gaming advertisements banned: Survey
ED says crackdown on online betting websites found Chinese involvement
Online gaming to have fun and hone your skills under the Covid-19 lockdown
AP bans online gaming, moves to block Paytm First Game and 131 other sites
Gaming portals to the rescue of pandemic-hit rummy and bridge players
-
An ordinance to "ban online gaming"
involving betting, was promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday in the backdrop of suicides by gamers who allegedly lost money.
The ordinance was promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit based on a proposal from the state government.
It provides for provisions including "banning the persons who are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers or any communication device or resource," a Raj Bhavan release here said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU